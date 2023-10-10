Spanish Fort City Council passes littering ordinance

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Spanish Fort City Council last week passed a littering ordinance complete with hefty fines in an effort to combat the problem.

Littering has become significant an issue in fast growing city. The council passed the ordinance Oct. 2.

Individuals will have to pay $50 plus court costs within 10 days the first time they’re caught.

Businesses could be hit with a $500 fine.

Video surveillance will be among the tools used to help nab offenders, according to the city. Officials said one of the biggest areas of littering is a recycling center on Ember Lane.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.