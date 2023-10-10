Advertise With Us
Hire One

TOOL set to perform at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

The Grammy award-winning metal band will be performing at the venue as part of their 2024 tour.
The Grammy award-winning metal band will be performing at the venue as part of their 2024 tour.(TOOL)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday morning, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum announced the Grammy award-winning metal band TOOL will be performing at the venue as part of their 2024 tour.

After headlining Aftershock festival and playing at the Power Trip festival last weekend, the band announced a new round of U.S. dates. They’ll stop in Biloxi Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Elder will open for the band on all 2024 dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

In advance of the sale, TOOL Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members from Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. through Oct. 12 at 10 p.m.

A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to TOOL Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins on Oct. 13.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street