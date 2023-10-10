Advertise With Us
University of South Alabama to host Marching Band Championships

By Joe Emer
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama Jaguar Marching Band, in conjunction with the USA Department of Music will host the South Alabama Marching Band Championships at 4 p.m. on Oct. 14. The event is open to the public and tickets are $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased at the event or pre-ordered at www.usajaguars.com.

Registered bands will compete in one of the four-class divisions showcased in 2023. Bands small and large will have a chance to perform in the state-of-the-art Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

This will be an education-based format that will enrich and provide a great opportunity for students and band programs to grow and develop. With over 1,000 student-musicians performing throughout the day it is both a great outreach and recruitment effort.

The bands will be scheduled in 15-minute intervals for the performance unless noted on the schedule. During the contest, each band will have a 30-minute warm-up period before moving to the staging area before their performance.

Capping off the evening, the Jaguar Marching Band will present a special exhibition performance for all in attendance at 7:00PM CDT prior to the awards ceremony.

For more information about the South Alabama Marching Championships:

https://www.southalabama.edu/colleges/music/marchingband/marchingband-championships.html

Tickets:

https://usajaguars.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=BAND&linkID=usal-athletics&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=

