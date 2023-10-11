MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 35th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts presented by the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce will take place on October 21 & 22, 2023.

Who: Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce What: 35th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts DATE: October 21, 2023 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. & Oct. 22, 2023 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. LOCATION: Lott Park, 2000 Main Street, Olde Towne Daphne

Admission: Admission is Free

Welcome to the 35th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts taking place on the 3rd weekend in October in the heart of Olde Towne Daphne.

Art, music & local cuisine meet southern charm at this annual festival set along the oak-lined streets of Olde Towne Daphne. The Jubilee Festival of Art features more than 140 local and regional artists. The festival also features the Jubilee Market for local food makers. Other attractions include entertainment, delicious food, FREE Kids Art and a Tailgater Area.

This year’s featured festival artist is Warren Rossi. The Jubilee Festival was created as a way to combine business, tourism and fun while showcasing the City of Daphne. The first planning committee selected the name Jubilee Festival due to the Jubilee phenomenon that occurs in areas around Mobile Bay and most frequently on the Eastern Shore.

To learn more about the 35th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts follow us on Facebook for LIVE updates at The Jubilee Festival, in Daphne Alabama or visit our website, www.TheJubileeFestival.com .

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.