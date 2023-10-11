Advertise With Us
Hire One

Alabama Democrats exploring options to legalize gambling

Next year's legislative session will begin in just four months and Democratic lawmakers are already preparing.
By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Next year’s legislative session will open in just four months. Democratic lawmakers are preparing by hosting their seventh annual Pro-Growth Policy Conference to help shape the party’s 2024 legislative priorities.

This session, Alabama’s Democratic lawmakers want to explore more options to make gambling legal. Legalizing gambling is a decadeslong debate in the Statehouse. During the 2022 session, the chambers disagreed on a simple paper lottery versus casino-style gaming.

House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels said maybe next year there can be more of an agreement on the subject.

He said they will be bringing in sports betting experts from a national level, and lawmakers will discuss casinos a lottery.

“We’re going to talk about proceed revenue sharing, folks from Tennessee, folks from Georgia, vendors that deal with the lottery, so that our members will be able to get a full picture,” he said.

Democratic lawmakers and policymakers also heard from a variety of panelists on policymaking.

“Pro-growth means pro-Alabama, looking at ways to improve where we are,” said Daniels.

Daniels said improvements can be made to the state’s education system. They also want to allot more resources for economic development. He said this means specifically means plans and strategies to help uplift a lot of the rural communities across the state.

The caucus also wants to help small businesses recover from the pandemic. Supporting these businesses is a bipartisan effort lawmakers continue to discuss in their labor force participation committee.

The 2024 legislative session is expected to begin in February.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street

Latest News

A judge has dismissed one of the multiple lawsuits against the Alabama Medical Cannabis...
1 lawsuit against Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission dismissed
Seed to sale process of medical cannabis in Mississippi
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission lawsuits continue
Rep. Jerry Carl, Sen. Katie Britt react to Hamas attack on Israel
Jerry Carl, Katie Britt react to Hamas attack on Israel
Rep. Jerry Carl, Sen. Katie Britt react to Hamas attack on Israel
Rep. Jerry Carl, Sen. Katie Britt react to Hamas attack on Israel