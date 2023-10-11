Alabama Democrats exploring options to legalize gambling

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Next year’s legislative session will open in just four months. Democratic lawmakers are preparing by hosting their seventh annual Pro-Growth Policy Conference to help shape the party’s 2024 legislative priorities.

This session, Alabama’s Democratic lawmakers want to explore more options to make gambling legal. Legalizing gambling is a decadeslong debate in the Statehouse. During the 2022 session, the chambers disagreed on a simple paper lottery versus casino-style gaming.

House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels said maybe next year there can be more of an agreement on the subject.

He said they will be bringing in sports betting experts from a national level, and lawmakers will discuss casinos a lottery.

“We’re going to talk about proceed revenue sharing, folks from Tennessee, folks from Georgia, vendors that deal with the lottery, so that our members will be able to get a full picture,” he said.

Democratic lawmakers and policymakers also heard from a variety of panelists on policymaking.

“Pro-growth means pro-Alabama, looking at ways to improve where we are,” said Daniels.

Daniels said improvements can be made to the state’s education system. They also want to allot more resources for economic development. He said this means specifically means plans and strategies to help uplift a lot of the rural communities across the state.

The caucus also wants to help small businesses recover from the pandemic. Supporting these businesses is a bipartisan effort lawmakers continue to discuss in their labor force participation committee.

The 2024 legislative session is expected to begin in February.

