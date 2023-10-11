Advertise With Us
Beachgoers in Baldwin County preparing for rough conditions Wednesday

A low pressure system in the Gulf will bring wind and rain to our area Wednesday afternoon
Beachgoers can expect high surf and red flag conditions.
By Stephen Moody
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -A low pressure system in the Gulf will bring wind and rain to our area Wednesday afternoon. And along with that, beachgoers can expect high surf and red flag conditions.

“It’s perfect weather right now for fishing. Not too rough, nice wind, good surf. Just fishing for about two hours, wrap it up and come back out tomorrow,” Richard Mercer said.

And knowing when to leave is a good thing. And it’s important to know the beach conditions.

That’s why visitors of the area chose the morning to take their walk.

“When you don’t have this in your backyard at home, it’s like ‘this is wonderful,” Laura Hecht from St. Louis said.

“They’re used to changing conditions. You could have summer, winter, and fall all in the same week down here,” Mercer said.

And when in doubt, just stay inside.

“Use common sense. If you see bad weather moving in, go inside,” Hecht said.

“Don’t come out. It’s going to be raining. Wind is going to get up towards early afternoon. So, try again tomorrow,” Mercer said.

And for more information on beach conditions, just text ALBEACHES to 888777.

