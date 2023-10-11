Bishop State shows off new Center for Nursing & Health Sciences

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a new era for Bishop State Community College as they train tomorrow’s healthcare heroes. We were there for the grand opening of their new Center for Nursing & Health Sciences.

Bishop State Community College proudly showed off its new state of the art Center for Nursing & Health Sciences -- a field that continues to be in demand more than ever.

“14% of our workforce are healthcare workers and that equates to 40,000 people. We have to continue to fill those needs -- because as Mobile grows and other industries come in -- we have to have proper healthcare to help those industries to grow,” explained Olivier Charles, Bishop State Community College President.

With community partners on hand -- they collectively cut the ribbon as students inside were getting trained on the latest technology -- which includes more than $10-million worth of equipment -- including several simulator patient dolls.

“A facility that is as high-tech as this one allows us to create a bridge between theory and practice. So it’s an opportunity for us to work out the kinks and bugs right here in our laboratories before we send our students out into the clinics,” said Dr. Andrea Agnew, Bishop State Dean of Health Sciences.

Among the programs: LPN, RN, and practicing LPNs who want to transition to RN -- as well as physical therapist assistant.

“I always wanted to be in healthcare. When I was in high school I decided I want to be a nurse,” said Erin Ewing, Bishop State Nursing Student.

Ewing is currently an LPN at Mobile Infirmary and working towards her RN. She says she likes the hands on training with the patient dolls.

“The mannequins we have are fully functional. We’re able to do NG tubes and insert them down the throat -- check for placement. They make heart sounds, bowel sounds. They’re fully functional -- they move. We’re able to do all of our skills on those,” explained Ewing.

The simulation classroom -- includes infant, juvenile, and adult patients, as well as birthing scenarios.

“I’ve been an EMT for 5 years -- I really enjoy it -- I love the chaos of it all. So now I decided I want to upgrade and become an ER nurse,” said Stevan Saucer, Bishop State Nursing Student.

Listening to the needs of the workforce -- the program at Bishop State is tailor-made -- preparing these students for the real thing.

“I am more than impressed at what I have seen. It is advanced -- the technology here -- the instructional equipment. This is the future,” said Clarence Ball, President Ball Healthcare Services. “We have been a long-standing partner with Bishop State and continue to work with them to try to narrow the gap between education and labor.”

