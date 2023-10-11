Advertise With Us
Hire One

Crash claims life of 2-year-old Pensacola boy

(Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 2-year-old Pensacola boy injured Oct. 4 in a crash has died, the Florida Highway Patrol announced Tuesday.

The wreck happened at U.S. 98 and South Fairfield Drive. In total, six people were injured when a Buick failed to yield the right of way and turned in front of a Ford, according to FHP. The collision caused the Buick to spin, and two passengers were ejected, authorities said.

According to troopers, the toddler, a 12 year-old girl and a baby boy were in one vehicle driven by a 75-year-old woman. The other vehicle contained an 18-year-old driver and his 18-year-old male passenger.

All the victims are from Pensacola, troopers said.

Authorities said debris from the collision also hit vehicle at a nearby stop sign.

The investigation in ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street

Latest News

Beachgoers can expect high surf and red flag conditions.
Beachgoers in Baldwin County preparing for rough conditions Wednesday
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67
Beach conditions set to worsen today
Beach conditions set to worsen today
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell to appear in court over kidnapping hoax