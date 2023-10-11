Crash claims life of 2-year-old Pensacola boy

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 2-year-old Pensacola boy injured Oct. 4 in a crash has died, the Florida Highway Patrol announced Tuesday.

The wreck happened at U.S. 98 and South Fairfield Drive. In total, six people were injured when a Buick failed to yield the right of way and turned in front of a Ford, according to FHP. The collision caused the Buick to spin, and two passengers were ejected, authorities said.

According to troopers, the toddler, a 12 year-old girl and a baby boy were in one vehicle driven by a 75-year-old woman. The other vehicle contained an 18-year-old driver and his 18-year-old male passenger.

All the victims are from Pensacola, troopers said.

Authorities said debris from the collision also hit vehicle at a nearby stop sign.

The investigation in ongoing.

