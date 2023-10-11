Daphne Utilities cuts ribbon on new water well

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s good news for both Fairhope and Daphne’s water supply moving forward. On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, the Jubilee City cut the ribbon on a brand-new water well while Fairhope is moving forward with the engineering of new wells of its own. Between Daphne’s new well and some other new wells about to come online in Fairhope, there will be several million gallons of daily water capacity added to these two cities.

With the cutting of a ribbon, Daphne’s 14th water well is officially online. This well, in the Diamante subdivision off County Road 13, has been several years in the making and now that it’s in service, it will provide Daphne Utilities with an additional 500,000 gallons of water per day. This well will help the whole system.

“That’ll actually allow us to use our other wells less frequently which will extend their life cycle,” explained Daphne Utilities General Manager, Scott Polk. “Additionally, if we have planned or unplanned maintenance at those well sites, we’re able to take them down without having to worry about keeping our folks in water. It gives us an immediate redundancy in our water system.”

Daphne’s mayor, Robin LeJeune also sits on the Daphne Utilities Board. He said Daphne Utilities has been actively looking for areas for new wells over the last seven years and that won’t stop with this well coming online.

“We are going to continue to look and move forward because we know the growth is still here and continuing on, so we want to make sure that we stay ahead and that our citizens don’t have any issues in getting good, clean water,” said LeJeune.

Daphne’s neighbor to the south has dealt with extreme water shortages this year, prompting a union between Fairhope and Daphne water lines in case of emergency water shortages.

Fairhope continues work on two new wells off County Road 33. One is a test well, but both are expected to be put into service in March. Additionally, the Fairhope City Council voted this week in favor of the engineering of two more wells to begin at a cost of $495,000. They should be operational by May. Fairhope mayor, Sherry Sullivan said it’s an aggressive timeline with much to be done over the next several months.

“It’s not only the wells that you have to build. It’s also the pipes to be able to push that water where it needs to go, so there are several areas of pipe that the size is being increased and of course, the well production,” said Sullivan.

Once Fairhope completes the four additional wells, they should have four million gallons in additional, daily water capacity.

