ECSO: 2 men shot during alleged attempted robbery

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Atmore PD along with Poarch police and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred on Jack Springs Road during an alleged robbery attempted.

Authorities responded to a shots fired call on Monday, Oct 9 at 7 p.m. and located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men were treated on the scene before being airlifted to a nearby trauma center.

Officials discovered that the two men had attempted to rob two other men and one of the victims was armed.

The victim shot both men after being threatened with a weapon, according to authorities.

The condition of the two men is unknown and officials are continuing to investigate.

