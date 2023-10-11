Advertise With Us
Escambia County man gets 30-year sentence for possession of child porn

Brandon Lee Stafford
Brandon Lee Stafford(Escambia County (Fla.) Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - An Escambia County judge on Wednesday sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for possession of child pornography, prosecutors with the First Judicial Circuit of Florida announced.

Circuit Judge Linda Nobles handed the term to Brandon Lee Stafford, who was also designated a sexual offender, according to prosecutors.

Stafford received the sentence after pleading guilty to 15 counts of possession of certain images of child pornography, authorities said.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence on Feb. 24, 2022. Investigators determined that Stafford possessed of child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices.

Officials said Stafford had more than 700 images of child pornography on his computer.

