Expect wet, breezy conditions with falling temperatures

Rain will become more widespread and moderate by this afternoon and evening.
By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - We’re starting off gloomy and rainy to begin this morning. But remember — this rain is much needed!

Temperatures started off mild this morning but will only continue to fall over the next few hours. By this afternoon, we will be resting in the lower 60s. Rain is scattered to begin today, but it will become more widespread and moderate by this afternoon and evening.

Breezy conditions will also pick up this afternoon, with sustained winds around 15-20 mph, and wind gusts getting up to 30-40 mph.

Rain will turn isolated after 9 p.m., and we will stay in the 60s overnight with increased cloud cover.

We will start off mostly sunny tomorrow morning, with increased cloud cover pushing in by the afternoon. We could see isolated showers tomorrow, with chances at 20%.

Rain coverage increases Friday (40%) with temperatures warming up into the mid-80s. A cold front moves in on Saturday, bringing in sunshine and cooler temperatures.

Tracking the tropics, Tropical Storm Sean has formed in the central Atlantic. It is expected to keep its Tropical Storm strength before weakening early next week. It will stay a problem for the fish. A wave off the coast of Africa has low chances of developing over the next seven days.

Things will stay mild and muggy to end the weekend, with isolated rain chances.

