Florida judge hands life term to man convicted of child sexual battery

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A Florida judge sentenced a man to a life in prison for sexual battery of a child, a state attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida announced this week.

Judge Clifton Drake handed the life term to Thomas Lawlis.

A Santa Rosa County jury on Oct. 5 found Lawlis guilty on two counts sexual battery victim under age 12 by a defendant over age 18.

According to prosecutors, Lawlis, who had been designated a sexual offender in 1998, sexually abused his victim monthly from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, when the victim was between the ages of 6 and 11.

The abuse was reported to the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Department in 2016, prosecutors said.

