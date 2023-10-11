Advertise With Us
Florida judge hands life term to man convicted of child sexual battery

Thomas Lawlis
Thomas Lawlis(Santa Rosa County Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A Florida judge sentenced a man to a life in prison for sexual battery of a child, a state attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida announced this week.

Judge Clifton Drake handed the life term to Thomas Lawlis.

A Santa Rosa County jury on Oct. 5 found Lawlis guilty on two counts sexual battery victim under age 12 by a defendant over age 18.

According to prosecutors, Lawlis, who had been designated a sexual offender in 1998, sexually abused his victim monthly from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, when the victim was between the ages of 6 and 11.

The abuse was reported to the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Department in 2016, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

