Advertise With Us
Hire One

Foley police looking for missing teenager

The Foley Police Department is attempting to locate missing teen Alastair Reed.
The Foley Police Department is attempting to locate missing teen Alastair Reed.(Foley Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it tries to locate a missing teenager.

The missing juvenile is Alastair Reed, 14, who was last seen in the 3500 block of S. Mckenzie Street in Foley on Friday Oct. 6.

He is described as Native American with black hair, brown eyes and standing 5-foot-8. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and ripped jeans.

If you have any information regarding this missing juvenile, contact Lt. Hartenstein at 251-952-4010.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street

Latest News

Thomas Lawlis
Florida judge hands life term to man convicted of child sexual battery
Crash claims life of 2-year-old Pensacola boy
Beachgoers can expect high surf and red flag conditions.
Beachgoers in Baldwin County preparing for rough conditions Wednesday
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67