Foley police looking for missing teenager

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it tries to locate a missing teenager.

The missing juvenile is Alastair Reed, 14, who was last seen in the 3500 block of S. Mckenzie Street in Foley on Friday Oct. 6.

He is described as Native American with black hair, brown eyes and standing 5-foot-8. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and ripped jeans.

If you have any information regarding this missing juvenile, contact Lt. Hartenstein at 251-952-4010.

