Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former State Senator Roger Bedford Jr. has passed away. Leaders at an event in Huntsville confirmed Bedford died last night at the age of 67.

Bedford was first elected to the State Senate in 1982. Being sworn in at age 25, he was the youngest person ever elected to a state legislative seat.

Bedford served as District 6 senator from 1982 to 1990, when he was forced into hiatus by cancer. After overcoming cancer, he was re-elected and served from 1994 to 2014.

Bedford’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.