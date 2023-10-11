Healthy Living with USA Health: Young adults and cardiovascular health

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nupur Shah, M.D., a cardiology fellow at USA Health University Hospital, joined us on Studio10 to discuss young adults and cardiovascular health.

She answered the following questions:

• Why is there an increase in heart attacks in young adults?

• How do you explain the spike in heart attacks post-COVID-19 pandemic?

• How can young adults manage these risk factors and prevent heart issues?

• What warning signs may indicate young adults are at risk for heart problems?

Click on the link to see the interview.

For more information on Cardiology services at USA Health visit:

https://www.usahealthsystem.com/locations/mobile-heart-specialists-usa-health-cardiology

https://www.southalabama.edu/colleges/com/departments/internalmedicine/cardiovascular-diseases-fellowship.html

