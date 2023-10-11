Hispanic Heritage Month: Leida Javier Ferrell, making a difference in the Hispanic community

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Leida Javier-Ferrell moved from Puerto Rico to Alabama 27 years ago. Throughout her time in Mobile, she’s held many titles and has committed a lot of her time to helping the Latino community in the region.

“At 71, I’m retired,” Javier-Ferrell said. “I’ve been retired, but busier than ever. I don’t get paid, but I do a lot of things that pay me in many other ways.”

“If she realizes that it’s something that can get done, she goes there and gets involved,” Silvia Lessa Skultety, a longtime friend of Javier-Ferrell said. “You know, not just for the Latin community, but for anybody, for the women, for the Hispanics, for a friend, you know. She inspires people to be the best of themselves and that’s the way that I can describe her, you know. She’s not just a mentor, but also an inspiration for the community.”

Before coming to Mobile, Javier-Ferrell was dean and vice president of student affairs at several universities in Puerto Rico. There she focused on the development of leadership and community service. In Mobile, her focus remains the same. She is the president and founding member of the Hispanic American Business Association of the Gulf Coast.

“The Hispanic American Business Association was founded about 14 years ago,” Javier-Ferrell said. “We’ve been working very hard integrating the community and representing the Hispanic community. 20% of the population in United States is Hispanic and they’re valuable. They’re not rapists and criminals, they’re people that are hardworking, that want to get something better for their children.”

Javier-Ferrell says the association has organized several successful meetings with businesses and has hosted various events to help unite the community. Their biggest event, Mobile Latin Fest.

“Mobile Latin Fest blew the whole thing out of proportion here,” Javier-Ferrell said. “We had 8,000 people last year. It has been amazing; it has been amazing. This year we have food from 23 countries, we have vendors, we are outgrowing the plaza, so we decided to do it two days and this is nine volunteers running this humongous activity.”

Thanks to the association and funds raised throughout the years, Javier-Ferrell says they can continue helping families and provide scholarships to college-bound Hispanic students.

“If there is a story I have to tell, is I remember picking up in the bus station, this woman, Cuban woman and her child, she was ten, scared, cold, ten days on the road with no changing of clothes,” Javier-Ferrell said. “This young woman right now is in her third year of nursing at the University of South Alabama with honors.”

Javier-Ferrell says there are thousands of more stories to tell and a lot of work to be done. For now, she says she will continue volunteering her time and helping Hispanics in the gulf coast region.

“Just a little help to help each other, that’s all I can pass over and that I can multiply by a hundred and that’s the story.”

