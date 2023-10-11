Advertise With Us
Judge strips Prichard water board of powers, puts outside expert in charge

A judge in Mobile, Alabama, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, granted a request to place a...
A judge in Mobile, Alabama, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, granted a request to place a receiver over the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board.
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Wednesday sided with Synovus Bank, stripping the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board of day-to-day control of the system and placing an outside expect in charge.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter also ordered the water board not to follow through with negotiations for a public-private partnership.

In ruling, the judge asked Mac Underwood – who has been running the system since January – if he would stay on to assist the so-called receiver.

The ruling came after two days of testimony concerning allegations that the water system that serves Prichard and Chickasaw was in default on $55.78 million that it borrowed in 2019. Synovus, which manages the bonds sold to investors, sued earlier this year.

It was undisputed that the bondholders have been paid in full. But it also was undisputed that the water system did not make full required payments into a fund used to make those payments and instead dipped into a bond reserve fund. But the utility argued that it had taken steps to address the deficiencies, including a large rate increase, and should be allowed to follow through.

Attorneys for both sides declined to comment after the hearing.

