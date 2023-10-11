Low Pressure system takes aim on Alabama beaches

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Clouds were already rolling in off the gulf Tuesday, October 10, 2023 ahead of a low-pressure system that’s headed toward the Alabama coast. By Wednesday, beach safety officials in Orange Beach expect to see building surf and red flag conditions.

The weather will put a damper on beach plans for a lot of families visiting the area on fall break. They were making the most of their trip before the weather worsened.

By Wednesday, beach safety officials in Orange Beach expect to see building surf and red flag conditions. (Hal Scheurich)

Beach safety officials expect rain to arrive Wednesday along with winds which will build the surf. By Wednesday night, conditions could be dangerous, with large waves and a high risk of rip currents.

“I think that red flag conditions could potentially arrive from Wednesday evening all the way until Sunday morning, so definitely a high chance of rip currents and again, some surf…choppier surf conditions too, with a lot of the wind,” said Beach Safety Chief for the city of Orange Beach, Brett Lesinger.

There are more people at the beach this week in Orange Beach then there’s been in more than a month. The combination of a holiday on Monday, fall breaks beginning and the National Shrimp Festival later in the week have drawn crowds. The Gulf of Mexico was as calm as it will be for several days and folks were taking advantage of the nice conditions.

“I love it. Weather’s been great,” said Austin Wethington of Indiana. “Ocean’s been pretty calm and pretty nice. It’s been awesome. I couldn’t complain at all.”

The Pratt family was visiting from Tulsa, OK for the first time. Caleb Pratt was half covered in sand with a little help from his sister. He said it would give him a good reason to go for a swim.

“I might get wet so I can get all the sand off,” Pratt said.

Most were aware that the weather would soon take a turn for the worse. That will force many to change their plans, at least for a day or two. Wethington said he’s curious about what the weather will bring and has backup plans.

“I don’t really have any kind of expectations. I’m just kind of going to see what it’s all about. I’m sure I’m going to be impressed either way. That’s for sure,” said Wethington. “There’s a little shopping mall that’s down through here. We’ll probably go to that o catch a movie or something.”

Lifeguard staffing is down this time of year and towers are no longer on the beach, so beach safety officials want visitors to know the beach conditions before they go. That can be done by texting ALBEACHES to 888777 and remember if you see someone in trouble, dial 9-1-1 to get emergency personnel headed your way.

