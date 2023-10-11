MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey visited Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. in Mobile to check out what they have to offer. Chelsey spoke with Owner, Candi Herbet. Everything in the store is based on scent and over 80 scents are available. They are also proud to say products are plant based and you can customize car scents, room spray, body oil, body lotion, soap, even natural laundry detergent in your favorite scent.

Fantastic Christmas gifts! Stocking stuffers Great teacher gifts

Perfect for Dirty Santa gifts!

Gift Boxes

Mystery Boxes – always fun to get and try new scents!

Gift Certificates are available.

Parties for kids to make their own bath bomb, soap or candles

They have scents for women, men, children, baby, even for your pets!

Once you finish your laundry soap or empty candle, bring in the container and refill at a discounted price! You can also re-scent your car freshie. Everything is refillable which cuts down on trash and waste.

Address: 4504 Old Shell Rd Suite C, Mobile, AL 36608

Phone: (251) 459-0596

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.