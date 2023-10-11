Meet your next furry friend at the Barkoween adoption event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get your Halloween spirit on and meet your next furry friend at BARKOWEEN! This event will take place October 21, 2023 at the City of Mobile Animal Services and The Friends of Mobile Animal Shelter from 10am-1pm. There will be family fun activities including a dunk tank in which proceeds will go towards the Friends of Mobile Animal Shelter, a bouncy castle, pizza thanks to Dominoes Pizza and furry friends waiting for their furever home!

BARKOWEEN

City Animal Services/Friends of Mobile Animal Shelter

855 Owens St Mobile Al 36604

Saturday October 21 10am-1pm

For more info please visit The Friends of Mobile Animal Shelter on Facebook!

