Mobile police officer receives recognition

CPL. Nettles wins 'First Responder of the Year'
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile police officer was surprised with a prestigious award Wednesday.

Cpl. Julius Nettles was honored as the First Responder of the Year.

Every year, the Keesler Federal Credit Union selects a first responder out of several nominees. Keesler began this program nine years ago and they have now recognized 88 individuals across Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. Nettles has worked for the Mobile Police Department for 12 years. Last year, he achieved a 90% clearance rate in solving homicides.

MPD said this honor reflects his deep commitment to justice and empathy towards grieving families of victims of violence.

Nettles said he is “overwhelmed” to have been selected.

“I’m certainly appreciative and honored to say the very least. Again, more honored than I get the ability to serve the citizens of Mobile especially those affected by violent crime,” he said.

Samantha Bignell, founder of Keesler’s First Responder of the Year Program, said, “Let’s be honest, they do not get the recognition that they need and so it’s one small thing the credit union can do to help others highlight and see what all they’re doing in the community.”

