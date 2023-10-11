Prichard man struck in September hit-and-run succumbs to injuries

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A family in Prichard made the difficult decision to pull 53-year-old Kelvin Thornton off life support on Wednesday.

Police say Thornton was struck in a hit-and-run on September 10 at the intersection of U.S 45 and Janie Avenue near the Shell Gas Station in Prichard.

FOX10 News first talked to Thornton’s family a week after the incident. The family says neither the hospital nor the police informed them that Thornton had been hit. In fact, the family says they didn’t find out Thornton was in the hospital until two days after he’d been injured.

Police are still looking for an unknown suspect who they believe was driving a 2015-2019 Nissan truck.

Thornton had been laying in the hospital in a coma for the past month when he took a turn for the worse.

FOX10 News spoke to Thornton’s family moments after they said their final goodbyes and their message remains the same: they just want clarity.

“What’s going through my head right now is that Prichard police hasn’t given us any answers and what happened to Kelvin... this is murder now,” said Vincent Watts, a family member. “It’s emotional. It’s gonna be a hard day for us and most of Prichard know him- Prichard know Kelvin Thornton. We just pray that we get some answers pretty soon and somebody from Prichard that knows what happened to our cousin, let us know.”

Thornton coached Little League Baseball at Leflore High School for decades, and he was affectionately known as ‘Too-Short’ in the community.

If you have any information on the case, call the Prichard Police Department.

