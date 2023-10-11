Advertise With Us
Rain slowly moving out

Rain slowly moving out
By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT
Rain coverage will decrease throughout the night tonight, and Thursday will be mostly cloudy. The chance of rain will remain relatively low on both Thursday and Friday, and will drop to zero after a cold front passes on Saturday. Temperatures will decrease again after the weekend cold front, with highs early next week only reaching around 70 degrees.

THURSDAY:

After a few early morning showers, Thursday will be mainly dry but cloudy. Expect mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day, with temperatures slowly rising into the 70s in the afternoon.

FRIDAY:

The Friday forecast is slightly warmer, with less cloud coverage in the afternoon. High temperatures on Friday will reach the lower 80s across most of the area. In the evening, conditions will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 70s by the start of football games.

WEEKEND:

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the low 80s. However, dry air will move in with the passage of a cold front in the afternoon. This means the evening will feel dry and pleasant, and Sunday morning will be cooler. The Sunday forecast includes a few clouds and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Don’t forget that there is a solar eclipse on Saturday. The peak obscuration of the sun will occur at 12:10 p.m. and the skies will likely be mostly sunny. Remember, to view the solar eclipse, you will need certified solar eclipse viewing glasses. Do not look directly at the sun.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Sean has formed in the far Atlantic, but it will not impact any land. There are no tropical concerns for the Gulf Coast at this time.

Matt Barrentine and Jennifer Lambers let you know how long it will last.
