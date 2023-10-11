Recipe: Pumpkin Soup
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil or butter
- 1 small sweet onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1/2 teaspoon curry powder
- 1/2 teaspoon chipotle chili powder (1/4 teaspoon for less heat)
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 2, 15 oz cans pure pumpkin puree
- 13.5 oz can lite coconut milk
STEPS:
- Melt butter or olive oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Add onions and cook for 10-12 minutes until very soft and translucent. Add garlic, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, curry powder, chipotle chili powder, kosher salt, and black pepper. Cook for 1 minute.
- Stir in chicken broth and pumpkin purée. Simmer for 20 minutes over medium low heat. Stir in coconut milk. Serve hot.
- Optional: Use a hand held immersion blender to blend soup in the pot until smooth. If using a traditional blender, be careful to fill the blender only half way full because hot liquids expand. Blend in several batches then return blended soup to pot to reheat.
