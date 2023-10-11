Advertise With Us
Recipe: Pumpkin Soup

By Allison Bradley
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil or butter
  • 1 small sweet onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/2 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon chipotle chili powder (1/4 teaspoon for less heat)
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 6 cups chicken broth
  • 2, 15 oz cans pure pumpkin puree
  • 13.5 oz can lite coconut milk

STEPS:

  • Melt butter or olive oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Add onions and cook for 10-12 minutes until very soft and translucent. Add garlic, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, curry powder, chipotle chili powder, kosher salt, and black pepper. Cook for 1 minute.
  • Stir in chicken broth and pumpkin purée. Simmer for 20 minutes over medium low heat. Stir in coconut milk. Serve hot.
  • Optional: Use a hand held immersion blender to blend soup in the pot until smooth. If using a traditional blender, be careful to fill the blender only half way full because hot liquids expand. Blend in several batches then return blended soup to pot to reheat.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

