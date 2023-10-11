Advertise With Us
Hire One

Suspects ram their way out of dealership with $380,000 worth of vehicles

Several vehicles were stolen from a dealership in South Windsor, Connecticut, early Wednesday morning.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Multiple suspects took four vehicles from a dealership in South Windsor overnight, according to both police and the business owner.

It happened at Mike and Tony Auto Sales & Service around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, police said. The suspects got in by breaking a window.

Police said four vehicles that totaled $380,000 were stolen out of the business’s main garage. One of them was used to ram the gate open, then was abandoned on Edwin Road.

Tracking hardware in one of the other vehicles was pinged in New York City around 3:45 a.m., police revealed.

The owner of the business said the stolen vehicles included a purple 2015 Porsche, a red and black 2022 Dodge Ram, a blue 2022 Dodge Charger and a maroon 2022 GMC Terrain.

He posted photos of three of the vehicles on his Instagram account.

Police said the investigation remained active. Anyone with information was asked to contact South Windsor police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
Gaza’s only power plant has run out of fuel, according to authorities in the Palestinian territory
FOX10 News Logo
LIVE: Watch FOX10 News
Israel's airstrikes cause devastation in Gaza. (Source: CNN)
Gaza neighborhood reduced to ashes
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
Second biggest lottery prize is up for grabs in Powerball drawing