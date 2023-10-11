Tip leads to arrest of Fairhope man accused of child porn possession

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A tip to the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children led the arrest of a 32-year-old Fairhope man accused of possessing child pornography, according to the Fairhope Police Department.

Fairhope PD on Tuesday arrested Tyler Lay. The arrest followed a five-month investigation that began with a CyberTip received by the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children, according to authorities. That tip was passed on to the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the case was assigned to a Fairhope investigator, Fairhope police said.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office helped obtain and analyze data from Lay’s phone, according to Fairhope police.

