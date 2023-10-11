Very wet and windy day for the Gulf Coast

(WALA) - It’s going to be a VERY wet and windy day ahead. A gulf low will bring a steady stream of rain to the Gulf Coast for most of the day. We’ve needed this kind of rain for a while. The rain totals could be quite impressive, but it won’t get us out of the drought but it could certainly make an impact. Highs today will only reach the low 70s but the system will leave us in a very muggy humid airmass for the remainder of the week.

Friday and Saturday will have highs back in the 80s with morning temps in the 60s. As for additional rain chances, we may see a few storms Thursday and Friday but the coverage will be in the 30-40% range. Less humid air and cooler air return for Sunday and next week with tons of sunshine.

