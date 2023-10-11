Woman charged with murder, assault in DUI crash that caused victim to have miscarriage, police say

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Bessemer woman has been charged with murder of an unborn child following a DUI crash, according to the Bessemer Police Department.

Bessemer Police say on Sept. 22 around 3:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to a crash involving two vehicles near the 3000 block of 9th Avenue.

Tiffany Polk was driving one of the vehicles and struck the second vehicle in the rear, according to BPD.

Bessemer authorities say one of the victims in the second vehicle was seriously injured. The victim was pregnant at the time of the accident and had a miscarriage as a result of her injuries.

Polk was arrested for murder, two counts of Assault 1st degree, two counts of Assault 3rd degree, and DUI.

She is currently in custody at Jefferson County Jail.

An Aniah’s Law hearing is set for Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. at the request of the prosecution.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.