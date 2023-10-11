Advertise With Us
Hire One

Woman found guilty for leaving fatal crash

Authorities say the pedestrian suffered a broken leg when struck by the Barger’s fog light, and...
Authorities say the pedestrian suffered a broken leg when struck by the Barger’s fog light, and was propelled onto her car where his head hit and busted the driver’s side windshield, breaking the glass.(WCJB)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A jury found a Walton County woman guilty Tuesday after prosecutors say she left the scene of a fatal crash.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Sheila Barger had hit a pedestrian in May 2021 around 4 a.m. on Highway 98 in Inlet Beach and promptly left.

Authorities say the pedestrian suffered a broken leg when struck by the Barger’s fog light, and was propelled onto her car where his head hit and busted the driver’s side windshield, breaking the glass.

State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden says during the crash, pieces of the car, including Barger’s rearview mirror, were left behind at the scene.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol then reportedly tracked down the car’s make, model, and color based on the parts.

Hours later, FHP testified they found Barger’s vehicle parked less than two miles from the crash in a nearby apartment complex parking lot with damage consistent with the crash.

Barger’s family saw law enforcement looking at the car and sent her to speak with them. She told authorities that she thought she hit a deer, went back to look for a deer, couldn’t find one, and went home to sleep.

Barger then admitted to drinking alcohol the night of the crash but claimed she was fine to drive. A half-empty bottle of rum and plastic cups were found in her car.

The victim’s DNA was then matched to the blood found on Barger’s windshield. A credit card belonging to the victim was also found near the defendant’s side view mirror left on the scene, along with other personal items from the victim scattered in the roadway and median where the body was found.

Barger is set for sentencing on Dec. 5. and was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street

Latest News

High interest rates charged by payday loan companies have been a issue in Alabama for years.
Overcoming Poverty: Alabama lawmakers slow to fix payday lending problems
Residents tip city leaders off about Biloxi PD’s homeless dropoffs
Residents tip city leaders off about Biloxi PD’s homeless dropoffs
High surf in Dauphin Island
High surf in Dauphin Island
Beachgoers braving the storm out in Gulf Shores
Beachgoers braving the storm out in Gulf Shores
In 2023 alone, the lottery has paid out over $122 million to the state — $43 million for...
Mississippi teachers reap rewards as state lottery boosts education funds