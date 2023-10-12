2 Mobile men sentenced to federal prison terms for drug-related charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A district judge handed federal prison time to two Mobile men in separate drug-related cases, U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced this week.

Quentarious Jamaro Davis, 27, was sentenced to five years for illegally possessing guns in furtherance of drug-trafficking crimes.

According to court documents, Davis was arrested in June 2022 after narcotics agents search for his house on a warrant and found 1.9 pounds of marijuana, digital scales, plastic baggies, more than $2,400 in cash, and four guns.

Documents showed that in an interview with detectives, Davis admitted that he had a third party buy three of the guns for him at a gun show because he knew he was under a felony indictment in Mobile County Circuit Court and could not legally purchase the guns.

Furthermore, Davis’ cell phone contained hundreds of pictures and videos of bulk marijuana, pictures and videos that Davis took of himself holding bulk cash, as well as photos and videos of Davis possessing guns near vacuum-sealed marijuana, cash and drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

In August 2022, agents executed a separate search warrant at a storage unit in Mobile that Davis directed his girlfriend to rent on his behalf while he was incarcerated. Inside the unit, agents found more marijuana. Agents then executed another search warrant at Davis’ house and seized more than $9,800 in cash, additional marijuana, and jewelry, according to court documents.

Davis will receive credit for time served since June 2022. Chief District Judge Jeffrey U. Beaverstock ordered that Davis serve five years of supervised release following his prison term and that he forfeit his guns.

In an unrelated case, Beaverstock ordered 37-year-old Daniel Mark Stanley II to serve three-and-a-half years for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to court documents, Stanley was arrested in September 2021 after narcotics agents executed a search warrant for his house in Mobile and agents found pills, syringes, digital scales and Stanley’s cell phones. Agents had previously captured Stanley on video selling fentanyl pills to a confidential informant.

Stanley confessed to his involvement in drug trafficking and a search of Stanley’s cell phones revealed hundreds of messages that he sent to co-conspirators regarding distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and illegal possession of guns.

After his prison term, Stanley must serve three years of supervised release upon his release from prison.

