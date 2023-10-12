Advertise With Us
52nd Annual Little Sisters of the Poor Lawn Party

By Joe Emer
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s that time of year again! For the 52nd Year, The Little Sisters of the Poor present the Annual Lawn Party.

From 10:00 am until 4:00 pm, this Sunday, the Little Sisters offer a full day of family friendly entertainment, food, inflatables, raffles, and so much more! Your support helps the Little Sisters take care of the elderly, as they have been doing since 1901! There is no entry fee and Alabama Bluegrass Hall of Fame honorees, Three On A String, is the featured musical group.

https://www.littlesistersofthepoormobile.org/2023-lawn-party/

