Advertise With Us
Hire One

The air gets more humid temporarily

By Michael White
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We were very thankful for all the rain we saw yesterday, however it was mostly light rain so it didn’t really make a major impact with the drought, but that being said it did help and every little bit of rain does help. Most locations picked up 0.5 to 1″ of rain. We’ll see the sky stay Mostly Cloudy with a high today jumping back into the mid to low 70s.

The air gets more humid temporarily and we’ll see lows in the mid to low 60s to start your Friday and Saturday with highs those days in the low 80s. Winds ramp up over the weekend as another front drops in. No rain expected but temps get much cooler for Sunday with highs dropping down to the low 70s and morning temps in the low 50s Sunday and into the 40s by Monday. Next week should be entirely dry.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street

Latest News

The air gets more humid temporarily
The air gets more humid temporarily
Rain slowly moving out
Rain slowly moving out
Rain slowly moving out
Rain slowly moving out
Matt Barrentine and Jennifer Lambers let you know how long it will last.
Rain returns to the region