MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We were very thankful for all the rain we saw yesterday, however it was mostly light rain so it didn’t really make a major impact with the drought, but that being said it did help and every little bit of rain does help. Most locations picked up 0.5 to 1″ of rain. We’ll see the sky stay Mostly Cloudy with a high today jumping back into the mid to low 70s.

The air gets more humid temporarily and we’ll see lows in the mid to low 60s to start your Friday and Saturday with highs those days in the low 80s. Winds ramp up over the weekend as another front drops in. No rain expected but temps get much cooler for Sunday with highs dropping down to the low 70s and morning temps in the low 50s Sunday and into the 40s by Monday. Next week should be entirely dry.

