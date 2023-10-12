Annual dyslexia conference held in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Parents and teachers from across the state gathered for a two-day conference in Orange Beach. The event provides insight on ways to support children with dyslexia.

Well over 200 parents, teachers and administrators from Alabama attended day 1 of the Fall 2023 Rise to the challenge conference. The topic of discussion was dyslexia, a learning disorder that makes it difficult to read.

“We have trouble identifying letters, the sounds that each letter makes, math — it could be even the shapes of the numbers are difficult,” said Birmingham teacher, Anna Levy.

I talked to a woman who teaches students with dyslexia in Birmingham and the parent of a child with dyslexia.

“I’m hoping to gain a little bit more knowledge of different teaching approaches that I can use within the classroom,” said Levy.

“I’m hoping to gain a better understanding of what dyslexia is and how I can better help my son with his learning,“ said Karen Seiter.

The conference was hosted by The International Dyslexia Association Alabama Branch in partnership with Bright Academy, a specialty school in Mobile.

“We’re trying to make teachers and parents more aware of what dyslexia is so we can get help for our children,“ explained Gina Englund, Vice President of The International Dyslexia Association Alabama Branch.

Jules Fagan has dyslexia and attends Bright Academy.

“At my old school I felt like I was a nobody, but at Bright Academy, they made me feel like I was somebody,” said Fagan. “Math, reading was my most hardest thing for me but my mom started helping me. Took me a few tries but I got it.”

An author from Canada who wrote a book about writing skills also spoke at Day 1 of the conference. Future speakers will include Alabama state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.

The two day conference ends tomorrow.

