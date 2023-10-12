Bayou La Batre woman arrested with fentanyl while taking child to school, sheriff says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday pulled over the car of a Bayou La Batre woman who had a lethal amount of fentanyl while she was driving her child to elementary school, authorities alleged.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexis Elena Alexander on Alabama 188, charging her with fentanyl trafficking and chemical endangerment of a child.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch the arrest was part of an “ongoing operation.” He said deputies found more than 28 grams of fentanyl in the vehicle.

“And again, she was taking her child to school,” he said. “And that’s just, really in my mind, unfathomable. I’ve said for months now that we will aggressively pursue people trafficking and selling fentanyl. And they will be charged with everything we can charge them with, and we’ll be relentless in that pursuit.”

Burch said if the driver had become involved in an accident or the container had opened for some other reason, it could have been deadly.

“It could have killed the child, as well as her. … That amount, just in its pure form, could kill thousands of people,” he said.

Alexander, 31, has a criminal record. She pleaded guilty in April to attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, second-degree assault and driving under the influence of drugs. A judge sentenced her to five years in prison with all but six months suspended and two years on probation.

Two months earlier, Alexander pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. A judge imposed a two-year suspended sentence and two years on probation.

Burch said with a law passed earlier this year by the Legislature, Alexander faces the possibility of live in prison, if convicted.

Burch said his department has made 20 to 25 fentanyl trafficking arrests over the past year. He added the agency will continue to investigate this case.

“Any time somebody’s, you know, able to possess that amount, there’s a bigger picture to it,” he said. “And we will go after those that she purchased that from. … I think it’s fair to say when someone possesses that quantity, you know, this isn’t their first rodeo.”

