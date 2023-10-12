Beachgoers braving the storm out in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Beachgoers out in Gulf Shores braved the storm Wednesday, as heavy wind and rough waves came through the Gulf.

The weather didn’t stop the show.

Several people headed out to the beach, getting drenched and soaking up all the rain.

One family traveled all the way from Tennessee making the most of their vacation.

“We’ve just been throwing football and looking at the big waves. We saw that big sea turtle and we really wanted it,” Max Kelley & Gabe Smothers said.

The group says they won’t be leaving until Friday, but were tired of being stuck inside.

“We were watching movies but we decided that we were tired of being stuck in,” Grace Smothers said.

Single red flags were flying Wednesday, warning of the strong current, as waves whipped out in the Gulf.

No one was in the water today.

“Yeah it’s really rough out there. So, we don’t want to get hurt or sucked out,” Johns Nolen said.

Parents were nearby keeping a close eye to make sure everyone was safe.

“Absolutely not. No. Keeping them in the sand. So, they’re just checking it out. We haven’t had any waves this week. So, they’re just excited to see some waves,” Cliff Kelley said.

