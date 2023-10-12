Advertise With Us
Domestic Violence Awareness Fair

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence, joined by the Mobile Police Department Victim Services Unit, will host a Domestic Violence Awareness Fair. It is set for Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Seals Community Center, 540 Texas Street.

Dubbed the “Power of Purple Together”, the event’s supporting partners will provide mini educational sessions, engaging self-care activities and a survivor tribute.

The mini educational sessions are: Know the Warning Signs, The Laws that Protect You, and Tips for Thriving after being a domestic violence victim.

