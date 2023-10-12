Exclusive hotel packages announced for MoonPie Over Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The countdown has officially begun for this year’s MoonPie Over Mobile as hotels announce exclusive packages for the big event.

Mobile’s MoonPie Drop, which has grown to be a popular event in the South. While organizers said this year’s event won’t include a fireworks display, there will be plenty of music and fun events for revelers of all ages, including a giant edible MoonPie, a second line parade, music and even a Kidz Zone for children.

The event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop with legendary artists like Slick Rick, Rob Base, Big Daddy Kane, Dana Dane, and Yo-Yo (Yolanda Whitaker) take the stage.

As the event celebrates its 16th year, exclusive hotel packages will let attendees experience the festivities up close and in comfort.

The Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa

MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve Package - $429

Package Includes:

*Deluxe Accommodations (1 King Bed or 2 Queen Beds)

*Chilled Champagne

*NYE Survival Favors

Booking code is EVE

Hampton Inn & Suites Mobile- Downtown Historic District

New Year’s Eve Accommodations $243

*Double Occupancy Accommodations (2 Queen Beds)

*Free Breakfast

The Admiral

Stay longer, save more with The Admiral’s New Year’s Eve Package – Prices start at $177

*Save 15% on 1 & 2 night stays, Save 20% on 3 & 4 night stays, Save 25% on 5 plus nights.

*Bottle of Champagne and MoonPies delivered to your guest room on New Year’s Eve

Holiday Inn Downtown

NYE MoonPie Over Mobile Special Rate – starting at $119

Visit MoonPieOverMobile.com/stay-and-play to book your exclusive MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve hotel package and to find out more details about the event.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.