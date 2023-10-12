Advertise With Us
Fatal accident on I-10 in Escambia County Florida shuts down Interstate

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are learning more about a crash along Interstate 10 westbound in Escambia County, Florida this morning.

One person was killed and another injured. The Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 5:30 this morning. They say the driver of a black pickup truck was heading east when he crossed into the grass median and over into the westbound lanes.

Troopers say that the pickup truck collided with a white box truck. The driver of the black pickup died at the scene. They say the driver of the white box truck was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Traffic is still shut down along I-10 between Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

