Fug Files: Derrick Daily

Fugitive Files: Derrick Daily
By Byron Day
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is 33 year old Derrick Daily. According to police, dailey, and his brother, Calvin Irby, were privy to an argument a woman was having over the phone with a guy. They decided to bring their own kind of justice to the situation. but this story has a twist:

Dailey and Irby kicked in the door to a guy’s house-walked in, and started beating him. It turns out the guy was the one arguing with the woman on the phone. The woman just happened to be Dailey and Irby’s sister.

But there’s more: Corporal Frazier says the victim’s wallet fell out of his pocket during the beating, and money was taken out of it..by the way Irby is now behind bars at Metro-Iaily is still lurking. Here’s another look at Derrick Daily. He’s 6 feet tall weighing 170 pounds and there’s something you need to know: Dailey is a convicted killer-so don’t approach him. Instead, call the Fox10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hot Line at 251-208-7211.

When you make the call-you don’t have to give anyone your name.



