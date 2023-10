MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jackie Adams Smith, president of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church visited the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about the upcoming Greek Fest here in Mobile.

Greek Fest

Place: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

Address: 50 S. Ann St.

Date/Time: Oct. 19–Oct. 21 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Oct. 22 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

