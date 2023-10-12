Advertise With Us
Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride honors fallen Hancock Co. deputy

Putting pedals to the pavement, and riding in honor of fallen officers.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Pedaling for a cause, and recognizing slain law enforcement officers along the way — that’s what the Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride is all about.

Thursday, the group made a stop in Hancock County to remember Lt. Michael Boutte, whose end of watch came in February of 2021.

“We come from 5 different states: South Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana,” said David Matos, a Hattiesburg Police Officer who’s riding in memory of two colleagues he lost back in 2015.

The ride started just east of Baton Rouge. Around 30 police officers and first responders made their way through the river parishes and back up to Hancock County. The group gave Jennifer Boutte, Michael’s widow, a license plaque signed by all the riders.

“Thank you so much. It means a lot. It’s overwhelming,” she said.

The group says they ride to not only remember those who gave their lives in the line of duty but to also keep their spirits and memories alive.

“I wish other officers could feel what I feel, the humbling. It touches your heart, and seeing the smiles from family members like we saw today, that’s what it’s about,” Matos added.

The ride’s current stretch ends in Orange Beach, Ala.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

