Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride honors fallen Hancock Co. deputy

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Pedaling for a cause, and recognizing slain law enforcement officers along the way — that’s what the Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride is all about.

Thursday, the group made a stop in Hancock County to remember Lt. Michael Boutte, whose end of watch came in February of 2021.

Fallen Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Boutte was remembered and honored today with the Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride. It’s a group of 30 law-enforcement officers & first responders who ride to honor those who gave their lives in line of duty. pic.twitter.com/TYj35KqGD4 — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) October 12, 2023

“We come from 5 different states: South Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana,” said David Matos, a Hattiesburg Police Officer who’s riding in memory of two colleagues he lost back in 2015.

The ride started just east of Baton Rouge. Around 30 police officers and first responders made their way through the river parishes and back up to Hancock County. The group gave Jennifer Boutte, Michael’s widow, a license plaque signed by all the riders.

“Thank you so much. It means a lot. It’s overwhelming,” she said.

The group says they ride to not only remember those who gave their lives in the line of duty but to also keep their spirits and memories alive.

Jennifer Boutte, Michael’s widow, was on hand to accept the recognition. She says she was overwhelmed by the gesture. pic.twitter.com/OjRhDcawfF — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) October 12, 2023

“I wish other officers could feel what I feel, the humbling. It touches your heart, and seeing the smiles from family members like we saw today, that’s what it’s about,” Matos added.

The ride’s current stretch ends in Orange Beach, Ala.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.