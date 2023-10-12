Hispanic Heritage Month: Gilbert Diaz Jr., Cuban business owner continues father’s legacy at Alabama Roll

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Roll was established in 1990. The 53,000 sq. ft. fabrication and heavy plate rolling company is located in Theodore, AL and was started by a Cuban man named Gilbert Diaz.

“Castro shut his whole business down and took over his bank accounts, froze his accounts and pretty much acquired his business when the communism set into Cuba,” Gilbert Diaz Jr., son of Gilbert Diaz said. “He was just highly disgruntled and real mad about losing his business, so he was ready to change his life up and that he did. He escaped Cuba in a little boat with three doctor buddies, set out, sailed the Atlantic for about a week before they got picked up off the coast of Key West and made his way to the U.S. and that’s where he started.”

Diaz got a job at a foundry and started to learn English.

“There was a gentleman Ernest Dupont, came out of Morgan City looking for manpower,” Diaz Jr. said. “My dad got to meet Mr. Ernest and they talked about the industry, and he impressed Mr. Ernest and Mr. Ernest brought him back to Louisiana and my dad became the leaderman at Avondale Bayou Black Division. Mr. Ernest had some ties with John F. Kennedy, and he worked some of his ties to bring my mom over about a year later after my dad got to the U.S.”

That was in 1964. After a 25-year partnership, Gilbert Diaz decided to move his family.

“We originally set up in Bayou La Batre, spent 13 years there,” Diaz Jr. said. “We ended up moving here on Laurendine Road about 22/23 years ago and it’s been a great move for us.”

Today, 33 years later, Gilbert Diaz Jr. continues his father’s legacy at Alabama Roll and Alabama Roll Products.

“I give all my success and credit to my father,” Diaz Jr. said. “He gave me a good foundation to work with. He gave me a good start and a good opportunity that a lot of people don’t get. My dad was a hard worker and that’s all he knew was hard work and watching him go through that process it kind of instilled in me.”

That hard work has paid off. The company works with different industries and is planning to expand and provide more jobs in the area.

“We’re looking at about a $40 million expansion,” Diaz Jr. said. “We’re going to build the building a lot heavier than this with more capacity, with heavier equipment running right next door on the property, running parallel with this. So, we’ll actually use this facility as a leg facility for lift boats and the other facility will be strictly for offshore towers and green energy projects.”

Diaz Jr. says he’s proud of where the company is going, and of his Cuban roots.

“Si hablo un poco de Español,” Diaz Jr. said. “Hablo Spanglish, un poco Español con Ingles junto, pero si, entiendo mas que puedo hablar. Seguro.”

