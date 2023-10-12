iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (10/13/2023 - 10/15/2023)

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Randy Kennedy with iHeart Media joined us once again on Studio10 with a look at the weekend rundown!

HARDY with special guests LAINEY WILSON & DYLAN MARLOWE- Sat 7pm, Wharf Amphitheater, Orange Beach

50th Annual NATIONAL SHRIMP FESTIVAL - Thurs 2pm-10pm, Fri/Sat 10am-10pm, Sun 10am-5pm, Gulf Shores Public Beach, Hwy 59 at 182

For over 50 years this volunteer-driven event has been a tradition on the beautiful beaches of Coastal Alabama. Food, art, and live music featuring Wet Willie with Jimmy Hall on Saturday night.

ROLL MOBILE SKATE NIGHT - Fri 6pm-9pm, Bienville Square, Downtown Mobile

Mobile Parks & Recreation is closing off the streets and turning Bienville Square into a giant roller rink, complete with lights and a live DJ! Bring your skates or bring a chair to watch! Roller skates and roller blades only.

LODA ARTWALK - Fri 6pm-9pm, Lower Dauphin Arts District, Downtown Mobile

LODA ArtWalk Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. Join us for an amazing night of Art & Culture! Be sure to visit the Kids Zone to decorate your very own pumpkin!

MOBILE LATIN FEST - Fri 5pm-10pm Cathedral Square; Sat 4pm-9pm, Mardi Gras Park, Downtown Mobile

The Mobile Latin Fest presents a cultural sample of the rich diversity of the Latin countries and helps integrate our communities by promoting mutual understanding. There will be food and arts & crafts vendors, live music, folkloric dances, among many other activities.

OUT OF THE DARKNESS WALK - Sun 1pm-4pm, Daphne City Hall, Daphne

Join us in the fight against suicide. The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.

PAWS FOR A CAUSE - Sat 9am-11am, Corinne Jones Park, Downtown Pensacola

The Favor House Pet Walk to End DV (Domestic Violence) event will raise awareness and funds for the pet-friendly shelter and services that serve residents of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties who are experiencing intimate partner violence. Wolfgang Events will be there with fun activities for pets who love to socialize and play. People and pets are encouraged to dress in Purple to support DV awareness and there will be a costume contest for our furry friends.

WOOFSTOCK - Sat 11am-5pm, Oyster City Brewing, Downtown Mobile

Dog Costume Contest! Great Beer! Food! Entertainment! Kids Activities! Wiener dog races! Dog pie eating contest! Free Photo Booth! Plus the popular Dog Pie Eating Contest is back again this year!

COUNTRY STAMPEDE FOR ST JUDE - Sat 11am-10pm, 955 Dogtrack Rd, Pensacola

Food, live bands, horse race, bouncy houses and more, to benefit St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

LITTLE SISTERS OF THE POOR 52ND ANNUAL LAWN PARTY - Sun 10am-4pm, Sacred Heart Residence, 1655 McGill Avenue, Mobile

This event is free and includes live entertainment, homemade baked goods, a hayride, a plant sale, vendors, games, etc.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.