Look for gradual clearing with cool conditions
By Jason Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WALA) - Cloudy conditions will persist over the area on Thursday evening, but clearing is expected to begin on Friday. Early next week, mainly sunny and cool conditions are in store.

This weekend is particularly noteworthy as it offers great viewing conditions for the partial solar eclipse in the FOX10 viewing area on Saturday. The sun will be approximately 66% covered by the moon, with peak coverage occurring at 12:10 p.m. If you plan to view the eclipse, make sure to wear appropriate solar eclipse glasses and avoid looking directly at the sun.

FRIDAY:

Friday’s forecast indicates slightly warmer temperatures compared to today, with less cloud coverage in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s across most of the area. In the evening, conditions will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 70s by the start of football games.

WEEKEND:

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the low 80s. However, a cold front will bring in dry air in the afternoon, resulting in a dry and pleasant evening. Sunday morning will be cooler, with a few clouds and temperatures in the mid-70s.

For the solar eclipse on Saturday, peak obscuration of the sun will occur at 12:10 p.m., and the skies are likely to be mostly sunny. Remember to use certified solar eclipse viewing glasses when observing the eclipse and avoid looking directly at the sun.

TROPICS:

Sean is still located far out in the Atlantic and is not expected to impact any land. There are currently no tropical concerns for the Gulf Coast.

