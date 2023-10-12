Man accused of assaulting a 6-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested after police said he confronted a 6-year-old for damaging his child’s scooter before assaulting the victim.

MPD said they responded to Lloyds Mobile Home Park at 4:37 p.m. on Oct 5 and discovered an assault had occurred the day before.

A suspect had unlawfully entered a residence and accused a 6-year-old of damaging the scooter and then struck the child multiple times, according to authorities.

Police said Todd Neal, 32, was arrested and Thursday and charged with first degree burglary for the incident, according to the jail log.

