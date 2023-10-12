Milroe, SEC West leader No. 11 Alabama host sliding Arkansas team

Arkansas (2-4, 0-3 SEC) at No. 11 Alabama (5-1, 3-0), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN).

Line: Alabama by 20 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Alabama leads 26-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Alabama is the only SEC West team without a league defeat. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide want to remain in the driver's seat and keep their national championship hopes alive. The Razorbacks are seeking their first SEC win and to snap a four-game losing streak — the last three to divisional rivals. Beating the Crimson Tide for the first time since Saban arrived would certainly be a nice way to halt that skid.

KEY MATCHUP

The Arkansas blockers against Alabama's front seven. The Razorbacks haven't been able to protect quarterback KJ Jefferson or give Raheim Sanders & Co. any room to run. Thanks partly to 12 sacks, Arkansas has averaged only 1.1 yards on 68 rushes over the past two games. An Alabama defense led by linebackers Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell has produced 22 sacks while allowing 106 yards a game on the ground. The Tide is tied for fifth nationally, averaging 3.67 sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arkansas: Jefferson has had a solid season but will probably need to make plays both running and passing for the Razorbacks to have a chance of pulling the upset. Jefferson has thrown for 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns while also getting intercepted six times.

Alabama: RBs Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams. The Tide tailbacks combined for just 54 yards on 18 carries against Texas A&M. Both are averaging less than 5 yards per carry. They need to be more productive to take some load off QB Jalen Milroe and the passing game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Alabama is 16-0 against the Razorbacks under Saban and has won 19 consecutive homecoming games. ... Alabama is 26-0 in games with scheduled kickoffs of 11:30 a.m. or earlier under Saban. ... Both defenses have seven interceptions. Arkansas has returned three for touchdowns. Alabama has already matched last season's total. ... Milroe leads the SEC and ranks seventh nationally with an average of 15.45 yards per completion. ... Arkansas's Jefferson has thrown a touchdown pass in 17 straight games. ... Alabama has allowed 26 sacks for minus 174 yards. Arkansas has lost 154 yards on 23 sacks.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-