Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mississippi teachers reap rewards as state lottery boosts education funds

More than $1.7 billion dollars will be up for grabs...but what happens if there isn’t a winner?
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The lucky numbers for the second largest Powerball jackpot in history are selected Wednesday night. More than $1.7 billion dollars will be up for grabs...but what happens if there isn’t a winner?

Well, even if players can’t hit those winning digits, they’ll still be paying for important things in the community.

Chelsea Campbell punched in her ticket at Bao Wow in Ocean Springs ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing. The cash prize, about $756 million, is more than enough to make dreams come true.

“Shoot, I’d pay off my house, I’d pay off my vehicle, and I actually own a gym, so I’d buy a bigger facility,” said Campbell.

However, checks are already cashing behind the scenes and changing lives right under our noses.

Tiersa Boney and Margie Young are teachers at Pecan Park Elementary. They’re also cardholders of the Mississippi Department of Education’s “Education Enhancement Funds.”

“It kind of looks like a debit card,” said Boney. “This year it had about $672.”

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has poured over $42 million into those funds, with the last fiscal year ending in June.

“In years past, we would receive between $200 and $300,” said Boney. “Now, we’re getting, you know, close to $700. So it’s a huge difference.”

Hundreds of dollars, all on one card — for school shopping.

“When I first started teaching years ago, you know, most of your materials were purchased yourself,” said Young.

How does it work? The first $80 million in lottery proceeds goes to the Department of Transportation. All the remaining goes towards the Education Enhancement Fund.

“I was able to get a lot of centers, like games for centers and phonics manipulatives and math manipulatives...” Young stated. “...Lots of just hands-on student learning, just exciting activities for the kids.”

And according to Young, those purchases are more than worth it.

“It really just makes learning fun and memorable. It gives them opportunities they may have never had.”

“I have three kids, so Lord knows we need our teachers,” said Campbell.

In 2023 alone, the lottery has paid out over $122 million to the state — $43 million for teachers and $80 million to MDOT for roads and bridges.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Accident victim Chris Roberts, who was a sophomore at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, is...
McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile Friday
Pictured from left to right are Terrance Ball, Roger Green, Leanthony Grayson and Li Bang.
Joint operation dismantles major drug trafficking ring in Mobile area
Duvall Street
3 people shot on Duval Street

Latest News

High interest rates charged by payday loan companies have been a issue in Alabama for years.
Overcoming Poverty: Alabama lawmakers slow to fix payday lending problems
Residents tip city leaders off about Biloxi PD’s homeless dropoffs
Residents tip city leaders off about Biloxi PD’s homeless dropoffs
High surf in Dauphin Island
High surf in Dauphin Island
Beachgoers braving the storm out in Gulf Shores
Beachgoers braving the storm out in Gulf Shores