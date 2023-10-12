MPD: 1 assaulted and robbed on Springhill Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a robbery that occurred on Wednesday, Oct 11 at the intersection of Springhill Avenue and Michael Donald Street.

Police said they responded to the location at 7 p.m. and discovered the victim was physically assaulted by multiple unknown subjects.

The subjects stole the victim’s bike and other personal items, according to officials.

Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

