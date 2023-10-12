Overcoming Poverty: Alabama lawmakers slow to fix payday lending problems

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Remarkably high interest rates charged by payday loan companies have been an issue in Alabama for years.

Payday lenders make promises like “cash quick” or “easy money” each and every day. Experts say that cash comes at a cost. Robyn Hyden, the executive director of Alabama Arise, says it’s a problem across the state.

“We call it a debt trap. We’ve called it toxic lending. We’ve called it predatory,” said Hyden.

Borrowers become trapped in a cycle of debt, paying astronomical interest rates as high as 456%, making it all but impossible to pay off the loan.

Hyden has sympathy and knows people fall into desperate times. When she was in her early 20s, she needed money to move out of her apartment. She considered a payday loan, which her bank offered at the time, but was given a word of wisdom from an unlikely source.

“And the banker, thank goodness, said to me, ‘You don’t need to do this. This is a terrible deal. We shouldn’t even offer this.’ And to their credit, a lot of banks stopped offering these types of loans because they realized they were just exploitative,” she said.

It’s a so-called “exploitative” practice Hyden now works to fight. Alabama Arise backs state policies to improve the lives of Alabamians living in poverty. Payday lending companies will say their practices assist thousands of hard-working people in getting through difficult financial situations with programs that “fit your needs,” but Hyden argues they are taking advantage of people.

“If I loan you money knowing at the front end that you’re not going to be able to really afford to pay it back in two weeks, I’m also complicit in creating a cycle of debt,” she said.

And this “cycle of debt” could be further prevented if state leaders would step in. For example, Alabama Arise suggests that instead of the borrower owing 17.5% in two weeks, they would have a full month to make that payment.

“It’s not the end all be all solution, but in states that have instituted this reform, they’ve actually found that about half of payday loan stores closed,” Hyden said.

But in Alabama, these bills are often overlooked here at the Statehouse. The “30 Days to Pay” bill was brought up in this year’s legislative session, but lawmakers never passed it.

State Rep. Phillip Ensler was rooting for the bill. Ensler used to teach at Montgomery Public Schools and saw how these loans affect families struggling just to pay rent and buy groceries.

“I just was heartbroken at how unfair that was, knowing that they were trying to do the right thing and pay off their loans, but that they were expected to do so in such a short amount of time and also with such a high interest rate,” Ensler said.

When asked why the bill failed in the Legislature, he responded, “Politics is a messy process. And as they say, how the sausage gets made has a lot of factors.”

Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama

Alabama Arise says the payday industry is powerful, with lobbyists that can prevent these types of bills from passing. The group is urges people to call their state representatives and share their concerns.

But Alabama Arise says that until there is meaningful legislation in place, Alabamians will have to protect themselves.

Victims of predatory lending will tell you there are other options, and Alabama Arise suggests the following precautions to protect you wallet and well-being, as payday lending remains legal and largely unchecked.

If you are considering going to a payday lender, Alabama Arise suggests visiting a nonprofit credit counselor or credit repair service instead.

“They will give you the best advice. They’re not trying to profit off of your dilemma,” Hyden said.

You can also shop around. Alabama Arise says credit unions offer more affordable interest rates. Hyden said there are small lenders who are regulated by Alabama Small Loans Act and are unable to charge “exorbitant interest rates.”

Finally, although it may sound counterproductive, a credit card could be a better option.

“Credit cards have their own pitfalls for sure because it is a revolving loan. And if you don’t pay it all down, that interest will continue to accrue. But credit card interest rates are capped at a lower rate than payday loans currently are,” Hyden said.

Going forward, Ensler is urging the Financial Services Committee to bring up legislation like the “30 Days to Pay” bill so they can potentially bring some relief to people struggling with this issue. WSFA 12 News has reached out to representatives from the payday loans industry, but no comment has been returned yet.

